Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, and more…

Sunny Leone: Don’t be quiet about workplace harassment

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone understands workplace harassment is difficult to deal with, but feels one needs to step up and address it.

“Workplace harassment is difficult to deal with but you don’t have to be quiet. Find yourself a supportive boss,” Leone posted on Instagram along with a video addressing the issue.

The video highlights why it is important to speak up and not stay silent if someone is trying to use powerful position to exploit someone.

It is in sync with the message of her upcoming web series “Ragini MMS Returns Season 2”, which throws light on the importance of consent while getting intimate with a horror story. She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the series.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called “Coca Cola”. She also forayed into the southern film industry with movies like “Rangeela” and “Veeramadevi”.

“Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot,” Sunny had told IANS in the past.

Parineeti reportedly dropped as face of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been removed as the face of Haryana’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, is her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On December 17, the actress had tweeted: “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”

According to a report in indiatimes.com, Parineeti, who was the Haryana government’s brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, has been removed from the position.

However, there are no information confirming the news yet.

The CAA, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have arrived from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Parineeti is not the first actor who has been ousted from work recently.

Actor Sushant Singh was removed from the reality TV crime series “Savdhaan India”, which he was hosting on the channel Star Bharat.

This happened earlier this week, a day after Sushant participated in a recent anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.”

A Twitter user asked him: “The price you pay for speaking the truth?”

To his, Sushant replied: “A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?”

Karan Johar to release book on Sridevi

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an admirer of late actress Sridevi, will be unveiling “Sridevi – The Eternal Screen Goddess”, a book based on the life of the Bollywood icon and the first female superstar, here.

The book, written by Satyarth Nayak, was earlier unveiled by actress Deepika Padukone in Delhi.

“I couldn’t have asked for anyone better for the Mumbai launch. Karan has even shared several of his inputs and memories of Sridevi in the book and those have highly enriched my narrative. He has been a vital part of this journey and I am extremely thankful that he has so graciously agreed to launch the book in Mumbai,” Satyarth said.

Karan had tweeted on December 15: “My all time favourite actor….her legacy is irreplaceable ….this book encapsulates her tremendous body of work and the professional and personal lives she gloriously impacted …written by @SatyarthNayak for @PenguinIndia.”

“Sridevi – The Eternal Screen Goddess” will be launched in Mumbai on December 22.

Sridevi is known for giving many hit films including “Sadma”, “Chandni”, “Lamhe”, “English Vinglish” and “Mom”. She had passed away on February 24 last year.

Ananya Panday: My millennial patience level is zero

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday says her millennial patience level is zero, adding that her fashion mantra is ï¿½basic is beautiful.

Ananya has shared some tricks to help one get ready in a hassle free way.

* Experiment with your outfits: Who says, repeating outfits is a crime? We millennials wear what makes us feel most comfortable. This party season don’t go cliched! Save yourself from the shopping ordeal and put a pretty outfit together by experimenting with your favourite comfort clothes. Recycle your fancy, old clothes, mix-match your outfits in a funky, blingy style and show up at the party like a diva!

* Have your make-up kit ready: Our millennial mantra is ï¿½basic is beautiful’. Make sure you have stocked up on the mains – Primer, foundation, concealer, eye pallet, lipsticks, mascara and eye pencil. Deck up your make-up kit with all your favourite products and essentials so that you have all your prized possessions in one place.

* Ditch your waxing appointments : My millennial patience level is zero! Booking an appointment, going to the salon, waiting till your salon attendant is ready to serve you is a sheer waste of time. Rather save all that precious time for chalking out your party schedule. Stay at home and glide a Gillette Venus for a hassle-free process and get smooth skin, instead of visiting salons and going through the pain of getting your skin pulled.

* Have your ï¿½me-time’ before you step out: Detox before you party! Apply a face-mask with the magic ingredients hiding in your kitchen, put on some soothing music, soak in a relaxed environment at home before you get into your party mode. It will give you a fresh, stress-free vibe and make you the star of every party.

Ashish Chowdhry’s brooch in ‘Beyhadh 2’ costs Rs 1.25 lakh

Mumbai– On the upcoming episode of the ongoing TV show “Beyhadh 2”, actor Ashish Chowdhry will be seen wearing a gold brooch which costs Rs 1.25 lakh.

“I am glad that I am a part of the show where so much detailing is going into sets, costumes, designing, and production, because television is a very difficult medium. It is very difficult for everyone to put in so much into something that is being shot everyday, which goes on air probably the next day. So, when you become a part of a production that is putting in so much effort, it is exciting. It doesn’t matter whether the brooch costs 125 rupees or 1.25 lakh or 10.25 lakh. The point is the intention that the producers show with this kind of eye for detailing,” said Ashish, who plays Mritunjay Roy, or MJ, a powerful businessman.

The show airs on Sony TV. (IANS)