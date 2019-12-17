Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and more…

Shilpa Shetty returns in ‘Nikamma’ on June 5, 2020

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will be making a comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s action flick “Nikamma”, has unveiled the release date of the movie.

A “super excited” Shilpa took to Twitter to announce: “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud and @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in the 2007 films, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

“Nikamma” stars Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films.

Jacqueline ruled TikTok world in India this year

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short videomaking app TikTok this year.

TikTok on Tuesday released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of its #TikTokRewind2019 campaign. The campaign lists the top trends as well personalities of 2019.

Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers. She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (followers: 6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (followers: 2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (followers: 1.2 million) and DJ Bravo (followers: 1.5 million).

In the top five music artists list, singer Neha Kakkar grabs the first sport with 12.5 million followers. Guru Randhawa is on second with 5.8 million followers, followed by Tony Kakkar (followers: 4.1 million), Milind Gaba (followers: 3.1 million) and Arjun Kanungo.

In 2019, “O saki saki” was the top track with 2 billion views, then came “Lehanga” (views: 1.6 billion), “Dheeme dheeme” (views: 1.2 billion), “Slowly slowly” (views: 1.2 billion) and “She don’t know” (views: 1.0 billion).

In fact, TikTok featured millions of videos created by users that went viral.

Kriti denies she is slated to perform at New Year do in Dublin

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has denied she is set to perform at a New Year gala in Dublin. The poster of the event has her photograph on it for promotion.

According to the poster, the event is called Bang On Bollywood 11 and, going by the advertisement, it is scheduled to be held on December 28 at Club M Temple Bar. The poster also announces that the gala is hosted by Ayush Mann Event, and announces the participation of DJ AK King from Belgium and DJ Ujwal.

Calling it a hoax, Kriti replied: “Nope! This is fake!”

It all came to Kriti’s notice when a fan, on Monday, tweeted to the actress a poster of an event.

The fan asked the actress: “@kritisanon are you coming to Dublin on 28th December at Temple Bar for New Years celebration and some kind of a gig. Tickets and promotions are going viral with your pic on it. Please confirm before we buy tickets. Thanks.”

Kriti is currently preparing for her next release titled “Mimi”. The heroine-centric film is about surrogacy.

Twinkle Khanna: I stand by a secular, democratic India

Mumbai– A day after actor Akshay Kumar said he had “accidentally” liked a tweet by Jamia Millia Islamia University students, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna reiterated that she stands for a secular and democratic India where peaceful dissent is a constitutional right.

Twinkle took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared a tweet she had written last week.

The tweet read: “Discrimination based on race, colour, cast religion and other such social constructs in whatever form, goes against the fundamental and moral integrity of the human condition”.

She then captioned it: “That was last week and now add oppressing the voices of our students by using violence and we have crawled even further into the dark tunnel. I stand by a secular, democratic India where peaceful dissent is our constitutional right.”

Akshay is currently facing wrath from many people for saying that he had “accidentally” liked a controversial Jamia tweet, amidst protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A social media user called him “spineless” for his turnaround, to which filmmaker Anurag Kashyap agreed.

It all started after Akshay on Monday morning took to Twitter to clarify that he had earlier “accidentally” liked a tweet by Jamia Millia Islamia university students.

Aishwarya Sakhuja out to surprise with negative role on TV

Mumbai– Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who will be seen playing a negative character on screen for the first time in the upcoming TV show “Ye Hai Chahatein”, shared how she is preparing to get into the dark zone.

“I have auditioned for a lot of Balaji shows and whenever I auditioned for negative roles I was told I look very positive. So, when I bagged this role, I asked them why now? They said eventually you will get to know as to why we have chosen you, and I understand because they like to surprise their audience and that’s exactly what they are doing.

“I was figuring how to go about it, but my team is helping. After every two sentence out of habit I go into the positive zone but I have people to handhold me and help me,” Aishwarya said.

“Ye Hai Chahatein” is a spin-off of the hit show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. It will air on Star Plus.

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away

Pune– Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following age-related health issues, family sources said.

He was 92 and breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The film industry and political circles condoled the demise of Lagoo, including actor Ashok Saraf and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

A qualified ENT surgeon, Lagoo ventured into acting and made a big name for himself in the world of cinema and theatre for over four decades. (IANS)