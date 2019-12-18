Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his hands.

Earlier this month, Deepika had praised Hrithik for his performance in “War”, comparing him to a popular dessert ‘death by chocolate’.

“Hrithik in ‘War’ is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just saying,” she had tweeted.

Now a video from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s house party is doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake.

Deepika even puts the cake tag on her head as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

This cute gesture of the two actors has left their fans in awe of them.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote: “Can’t take off my eyes from them. They are so adorable.”

Another one commented: “Please come together in a movie….you will surely make the hottest couple on screen.”

According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 film “Satte Pe Satta”.

Alia posts Preamble on Insta as solidarity towards students

Mumbai– After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that went: “Learn from the students.

Earlier, Sonakshi took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the message: “This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget.”

Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble. He wrote: “I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people.”

The list of Bollywood celebrities who have come forward to show support to students voicing protest against CAA has been steadily increasing. Over the past couple of days, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava, Hansal Mehta have been among the many celebrities who have extended support to students.

Farhan Akhtar apologetic for wrong India map featured with tweet

Mumbai– Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet, in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.

The actor-musician-filmmaker has a problem with a map of India shared along with the invite, which he claims is inaccurate. He has, however, declared that he stands by the text of his tweet.

Talking about the same, Farhan tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight.”

The earlier tweet was posted by Farhan on Wednesday morning. It was an invite to all to join the anti-CAA protest movement in Mumbai. He wrote: “Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: Aparshakti deserves to be a lead actor

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a career high and so his brother Aparshakti. While Ayushmann has become immensely popular and has also won a National Award thanks to his starring roles, RJ-turned-actor Aparshakti has carved a niche with his effortless comic timing in character roles in films such as “Dangal”, “Stree”, “Lukka Chuppi”, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” and the recent “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Ayushmann, who has been enjoying a lot of the limelight as a leading man lately, feels his younger brother deserves to be a lead actor.

“It’s very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor,” said Ayushmann, at a News18 India Chaupal event.

The “Andhadhun” feels his younger brother is an extrovert and has better PR skills than him.

“I take time to open up. Aparshakti has more friends than I do,” said Ayushmann.

He also shared his process of deciding on films that he signs. “I am a very approachable actor. I don’t have bias. I believe an established director’s film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. I am open to new ideas and new people. Anyone can have a great idea,” he explained.

Kriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon says doing comedy is not a laughing matter, but a serious business.

Kriti has featured in comedies such as “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Arjun Patiala” and the recent Diwali release, “Housefull 4”, which also features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles.

“Comedy is, indeed, serious business but thanks to the amazing mentors I found in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol; they made it seamless for me to pull off certain scenes. People can now enjoy the movie on the streaming platform and hopefully it’ll add a bit to their holiday cheer,” Kriti said.

Sharing his “Husefull 4” experience, Bobby said: “Being part of projects that are larger than life is fun. The ‘Housefull’ franchise is a testament to that. It was fun reconnecting with Akshay and Riteish on-screen after many years and we had a lot of fun while shooting, which the viewers will see.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth instalment of “Housefull” tries spoofing the Bollywood formula of reincarnation romance, through the story of three couples whose love stories started in 1419.

When Kareena spat on Akshay during ‘Good Newwz’ shoot

Mumbai– On the upcoming episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of “Good Newwz”.

Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.

Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Adavni on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

Akshay will be seen hosting the special weekend episode.

“I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show,” he said.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony TV. (IANS)