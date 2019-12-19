Bollywood Roundup: Anurag Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, and more…

Anurag Kashyap: Emergency is here again

Mumbai– Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed on Thursday that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

On Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh, DGP OP Singh tweeted: “‘Sec 144’ is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children.”

Anurag Kashyap on Thursday replied to the tweet saying: “Emergency is here again..”

The filmmaker in a separate tweet confirmed that he would participate in the protests against the CAA.

Bhumi Pednekar set to perform at kids award show

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar will make her debut at Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards.

A power-packed affair, the awards gala will be held on December 20 in Mumbai.

“The actress who has never failed to excite the audience, from choosing incredible scripts to being vocal about climate change with the striking climate warrior campaign, Bhumi Pednekar is now all set to make her debut at the KCA awards. Bhumi was also seen rehearsing for her power pact performance, post her shoot schedules,” said a source.

The show will go live on January 5, 2020 on Nick channel.

On the work front, Bhumi is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits “Bala” and “Pati, Patni Aur Woh”.

Talking about her box office run, Bhumi said: “I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films.”

Kriti Sanon: Have completed 40 per cent shoot of ‘Mimi’

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon, who next will be seen playing a surrogate mother in “Mimi”, has said that makers of the film have completed 40 per cent shoot, and they will start the second schedule in February.

“At the moment, I am shooting for ‘Mimi’. We have finished the first shooting schedule and we have almost completed 40 per cent shooting for the film. We are shooting in Mandawa (Rajasthan). We will start the next schedule in February, so now I am on vacation. I have had four releases this year. I have been really busy throughout the year, so this is my time. I am taking off to spend time with family and friends,” said Kriti, at a pet care brand’s promotional event.

“Mimi” is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!” (2011).

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released next year.

Saina treats Parineeti with mother’s special aloo parathas

Hyderabad– Saina Nehwal treated actress Parineeti Chopra with her mother’s special aloo parathas when the latter visited the ace badminton star’s home in Hyderabad.

In a string of photographs, Parineet and Saina are seen gorging on delicious paranthas.

Talking about meeting Saina, Parineeti said: “After meeting her (Saina), I’m nervous about how she will assess everything. I hope the effort makes her happy,” informs Parineeti.

She says it’s a blessing that Saina’s and her physical attributes match.

“There’s so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It’s a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then, but I’ve never been more motivated in my life,” the actress added.

“Saina” is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL. The film is directed by Amole Gupte.

Freida Pinto’s next is a military drama

Los Angeles– Actress Freida Pinto will soon be seen in the military drama “Unbecoming”, which is based on a memoir by former US Marine Anuradha Bhagwati.

The “Slumdog Millionaire” star will also produce the TV drama project, for which she has partnered with Entertainment One, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The indie studio has acquired rights to Bhagwati’s memoir “Unbecoming: A Story of Disobedience” and will adapt it as a limited series.

“Unbecoming” tells the story of Bhagwati’s journey from being raised as the dutiful daughter of immigrants through her service in the Marine Corps to becoming an activist effecting historic policy reform. It’s her journey as a bisexual woman of colour in the military, she ran up against misogyny, sexual violence and racism while pushing herself through the Corps’ Officer Candidates School.

Following the end of her service, Bhagwati founded the Service Women’s Action Network, which has brought attention to sexual violence in the military and pushed to repeal the ban on women in combat.

Pinto will produce the limited series with Emily Verellen Strom via their Freebird Films. Entertainment One will serve as the studio. A writer and outlet for the project is yet to be announced.

Hrithik, Priyanka condemn unrest at educational institutions

Mumbai– At a time when many Bollywood A-listers are facing flak for their silence over the ongoing nationwide protests following police violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have finally chosen to open up on the issue.

Priyanka took to Twitter to express that it is wrong to be violent on those who are raising their voice peacefully.

The actress tweeted: “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise”.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to express that he is deeply saddened by the unrest going on at educational institutions across the country.

He tweeted: “As a parent and a citizen of India , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”

Commenting on Hrithik’s post, politician and TV personality Pritish Nandy replied that there is an increasing concern among the masses regarding how long India will remain a democracy.

He commented: “India is not the world’s youngest democracy. And people are increasingly worried about how long we will remain one.”

However, even though many top stars in B-Town have started opening up on the matter on social media, many of their messages are diplomatic and politically correct, which doesn’t clearly indicate their stand on the issue. (IANS)