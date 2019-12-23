A Big Loss for BJP; JMM-Cong-RJD Alliance Set to Form Next Government in Jharkhand

Ranchi– The JMM-Congress-RJD combine is heading for a clear mandate in the Jharkahnd Assembly polls and is set to form the new government, as per the latest Election Commission counting trends. It is going to be a big loss for BJP,

Of the most prestigious of the contests, Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing rebel BJP candidate Saryu Rai in the Jamshedpur East seat by over 1,000 votes.

As per the votes counted so far, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) together have won or leading in 45 constituencies out of the 81 seats.

The JMM and the Congress have won three seats each and were leading in 26 and 12 seats, respectively. The is RJD leading in one seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three seats and is leading in 23. The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has won one seats and is leading in two. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) is leading in three seats.

AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto has won the Silli seat by 20,000 plus votes. JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi is leading by 15,000 votes in the Dhanwar seat.

Jharkahnd Urban Development Minister C.P. Singh has retained the Ranchi seat by 3,000 votes. Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Labour Minister Raj Paliwar, Education Minister Neera Yadav many other stalwarts and trailing.

The JMM-Cong-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren (JMM chief) is leading in both Dumka and Barhet seats.

Talking to the media after it became clear that the BJP has lost the elections, Hemant Soren dedicated his victory to the people of the state and also thanked alliance partners for reposing faith in him.

“I thank Guruji (father Shibu Soren), Laluji and Soniaji, Rahulji, Priyankaji and all those leaders who reposed their faith and trust in me,” Soren said.

Stating that a new chapter has been opened, he said it would be a milestone for the state. All the promises made to the people would be fulfilled, he added. “We will sit with the alliance partners and decide the next course of action,” Soren said.

According to the Election Commission data, the BJP has secured 33.53 per cent vote, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance 36 per cent. Of this, the JMM, the Congress and the RJD have received 19.29 per cent, 13.78 per cent and 2.82 per cent votes, respectively.

The AJSU has garnered 8.15 per cent and the AIMIM led by Assudin Owaisi 1.08 per cent votes.

The elections took place in five phases between November 30 and December 20.