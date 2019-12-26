2019: The year non-film ‘desi’ songs went viral: the Top 10

BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAM

New Delhi–Bollywood has been topping music charts for long, but 2019 turned out to be the year of non-film songs with “Vaaste” by singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D’Souza garnering over 600 million views on YouTube.

Here’s a list of the top 10 Hindi songs of 2019

“VAASTE”

It was the recreated fastpaced song “Dilbar” from the 2018 movie “Satyameva Jayate” that helped Dhvani grab the spotlight. This year, she has churned out another hit with composer Tanishk Bagchi, this time the softer number “Vaaste”. Since its release in April this year, it has been viewed 654 million times on YouTube. Dhvani’s voice is well complemented by the vocals of Nikhil D’Souza.

“FILHALL”

The song created a buzz prior to its launch in November, thanks to its video stars. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar paired with Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, who was making her showbiz debut. It also brought together the makers of the iconic song “Qismat” — singer B Praak and lyricist-composer Jaani. No wonder why it has managed 429 million views in just a few weeks.

“PACHTAOGE”

This is another music video with Bollywood actors. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi won hearts of netizens for their natural chemistry. The song, sung by Bollywood king Arijit Singh with lyrics by Jaani and music by B Praak, received 314 million views since its release in August.

“PAAGAL”

The dance number by rapper Badshah was mostly in news for the wrong reasons. In July, the label Sony Music India claimed that Badshah had become the first Indian artiste to reach 75 million views in 24 hours. Soon, #BadshahPaagalFakeViews started trending. All the attack only helped the song get more views. It has fetched 206 million views till now.

“O SAKI SAKI”

India’s evergreen admiration for Bollywood and its songs continues, so does the love for recreations. Koena Mitra, who featured in the original song “Saaki” (in the 2004 film, “Musafir”), was left unimpressed with the new version and called it “a mess”, but people flocked in huge numbers to make it a hit. The recreated version, sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak and featuring Nora Fatehi, got 327 million views. It was Tanishk Bagchi again who gave a new spin to the song, originally composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

“VE MAAHI”

The song from the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Kesari” was loved by many, and that translated into 321 million views on YouTube. Sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur, the music was an original composition by Tanishk Bagchi, who has made a name for himself in the recreation category.

“THE HOOK UP SONG”

The dance was a highlight, what with Alia Bhatt matching steps with Tiger Shroff in this song, which features in “Student Of The Year 2”. The peppy number is composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and has vocals by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani. It has got 232 million views so far.

“APNA TIME AAYEGA”

The song made desi rap and hip-hop culture cool among mainstream fans. Composed by Dub Sharma and DIVINE, it was sung by actor Ranveer Singh for “Gully Boy”. The energetic song has been watched 193 million times on YouTube till now.

“BEKHAYALI”

This song is considered to be one of the reasons why the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh” made it so big. It also put the spotlight on the film’s singing-composing duo Sachet-Parampara. The song became so popular that they came up with two more versions. While the first one, sung by Sachet, fetched 146 million views, the second version by Arijit got 24 million views. “Bekhayali” also got a reprise version that had Parampara joining on the vocals. This didn’t make it to the film’s soundtrack, though.

“SHAITAN KA SAALA”

One of the highlights of “Housefull 4” was this song, picturised on Akshay. Inspired by Tony Montana’s 2015 song “Bala”, its hook step became popular. The music is credited to Sohail Sen, and the song has been voiced by Sohail and Vishal Dadlani. It got 201 million views. (IANS)